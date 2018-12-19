Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Probable Wednesday
Anderson is probable for Wednesday's tilt against the Trail Blazers due to a right hip contusion.
Anderson was dealing with an ankle injury before logging a relatively impressive performance in Monday's loss to the Warriors. It looks like he came out of the contest with a hip issue, but looks on track to play Wednesday barring any setbacks. Expect confirmation on his status closer to game-time.
