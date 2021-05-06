Anderson has reached double figures in the scoring column in four straight contests, averaging 16.8 points on 52.1 percent shooting from the field and 47.6 percent shooting from three-point range over that span.

The recent return of Jaren jackson from meniscus surgery hasn't cost Anderson his spot in the starting five, as he continues to serve as the Grizzlies' top power forward. In addition to providing Memphis with some stellar shooting of late, he's chipping in 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.5 three-pointers, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 29.8 minutes per contest over that four-game stretch. With Memphis set to play five games in the final week of the season, Anderson's well-rounded fantasy profile makes him a must-start option in 12-team leagues.