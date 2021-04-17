Anderson scored six points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal in 25 minutes during Friday's win over the Bulls.

He couldn't get his shot to fall most of the night, but Anderson was still able to make an impact as he led the Grizzlies in rebounding. The 27-year-old forward remains a fantasy asset despite his streaky scoring due to his well-rounded skill set, and through nine games in April he's averaging 11.1 points, 7.0 boards, 4.9 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.4 threes and 1.1 blocks.