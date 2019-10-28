Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Provides defensive stats off bench
Anderson tallied 13 points (4-6 FG, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 24 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Grizzlies' 134-133 overtime win over the Nets.
Anderson worked in a starting role for most of his first season in Memphis, but he lost out on the top small forward job to Jae Crowder coming out of the preseason. The 26-year-old still remains a vital part of coach Taylor Jenkins' rotation, though, and turned in his best all-around performance of the season Sunday. While this sort of efficient shooting isn't a major outlier for Anderson, his low usage rate will make it difficult for him to reach double digits in the scoring column on most occasions. He still offers enough across-the-board assistance to warrant intrigue in deeper leagues, even if his minutes stick in the 20-to-25 range for most of the season.
