Anderson compiled 16 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes in Friday's 109-95 win over the Pistons.
After a sub-par game against the Lakers, Anderson has put together a considerable four-game run. averaging 18 points and 5,8 rebounds over that span.
