The Grizzlies list Anderson (heel) as questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.

A sore right heel kept Anderson sidelined for the first time all season in Wednesday's 121-119 loss to the Clippers. The veteran forward apparently isn't fully healthy heading into the weekend, but the Grizzlies will presumably re-evaluate him shortly before Friday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff to determine if he'll require another game off.