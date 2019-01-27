Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Questionable for Monday
Anderson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
This is the first time since Anderson suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain two weeks ago that he has shown up on the injury report as anything but out, so it looks like the swingman could be close to making a return. He was originally given a timetable of 2-to-4 weeks, and Sunday marks two weeks exactly. Look for another update on Slow Mo to come sometime early Monday.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Set for MRI on Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Injures ankle, won't return to game•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: First career triple-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Leads charge in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Drops 15 points in win•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....