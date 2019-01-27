Anderson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

This is the first time since Anderson suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain two weeks ago that he has shown up on the injury report as anything but out, so it looks like the swingman could be close to making a return. He was originally given a timetable of 2-to-4 weeks, and Sunday marks two weeks exactly. Look for another update on Slow Mo to come sometime early Monday.