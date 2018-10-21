Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Questionable for Monday
Anderson is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz with an illness.
The severity of Anderson's illness is unknown at this time, however more information should come out tomorrow after the team's morning shootaround. If Anderson is unable to go, Omri Casspi and Dillon Brooks could see an increased role.
More News
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...