Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Questionable for Thursday
Anderson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Anderson has been sidelined for the last three games while he nurses right shoulder soreness, and there has been no indication as to whether he is close to returning or not. The Grizzlies have used a number of different lineups in Anderson's absence, with Julian Washburn starting at small forward last game and Bruno Caboclo continuing to see extended minutes on the wing.
