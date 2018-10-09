Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Questionable for Wednesday
Anderson (heel) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's preseason tilt with the Magic.
Anderson has been working through a sore left heel recently, which has costed him the last couple preseason games. Still, his absence has likely been precautionary and Anderson could make his return to the court Wednesday. If Anderson does in fact get cleared, he could have a chance at jumping into the starting five.
