Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Questionable vs. Rockets
Anderson is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Houston due to a sprained left ankle.
Anderson tweaked the ankle in Friday's game against Miami, limiting him to a season-low 16 minutes of action. The Grizzlies will likely wait until closer to tip-off to make a decision on his status.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Will play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Probable Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Double-double in Friday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Grabs nine boards against former team•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Fills it up Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Scores just two points Friday•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...