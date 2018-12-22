Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Ready to play vs. Kings
Anderson (ankle) is available for Friday's game against Sacramento.
Anderson was dealing with some minor ankle soreness, but it won't be enough to keep him off the court in Sacramento. He'll presumably start and take on his usual workload.
