Anderson compiled 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Saturday's 121-111 loss to the Jazz.
Anderson quietly continues to provide solid support in the starting lineup, although his shooting percentage left a bit to be desired in the loss. Saturday marked his fourth double-double of the season and his second post-season game with double-digit rebounds.
