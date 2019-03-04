Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Remains out Tuesday
Anderson (shoulder) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Blazers.
Anderson is still battling soreness in his right shoulder and is without a firm timetable to return. The veteran hasn't played since Jan. 30, and Tuesday will mark his 14th consecutive absence.
-
