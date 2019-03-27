Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Remains sidelined Wednesday
Anderson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Anderson had been scheduled to have his right shoulder re-evaluated last week, but the Grizzlies haven't provided any indication that he's made enough progress to realistically return to game action this season. With Memphis out of the playoff picture, the team has every incentive to continue withholding Anderson from the lineup and allow him to get back to full health ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.
