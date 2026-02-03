The Jazz traded Anderson (illness), Walter Clayton, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang (foot) and three first-round picks to the Grizzlies on Tuesday in exchange for Jaren Jackson, John Konchar (neck), Jock Landale and Vince Williams, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Provided the veteran forward stays put, it's set to be his second stint with the Grizzlies. Anderson offers some depth to a Memphis frontcourt that's now thinned out, though his role going forward remains unclear. Over his last 11 outings, Anderson has averaged 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 21.8 minutes per game. He can be considered questionable for Wednesday's game in Sacramento while the trade finalizes.