Anderson accumulated seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound across 12 minutes during Friday's 134-121 victory over the Spurs.

Anderson has seen his role steadily decline each month, and he's down to just 11.2 minutes per game in January. As long as the Grizzlies remain healthy, it seems like his role will continue to hover around that level. As a result, he has essentially no fantasy relevance except in the very deepest of leagues.