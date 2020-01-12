Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Role remains minimal
Anderson accumulated seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound across 12 minutes during Friday's 134-121 victory over the Spurs.
Anderson has seen his role steadily decline each month, and he's down to just 11.2 minutes per game in January. As long as the Grizzlies remain healthy, it seems like his role will continue to hover around that level. As a result, he has essentially no fantasy relevance except in the very deepest of leagues.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Grabs nine boards as starter•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Starting Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Cleared to play•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Deemed questionable Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Hands out seven dimes in 12 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Enters starting five•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...