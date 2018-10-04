Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Ruled out Friday vs. Hawks
Anderson (heel) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason matchup against the Hawks.
Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff previously said Anderson was dealing with an Achilles injury, but it appears the team is now officially listing it as left heel soreness. As a precautionary measure, Anderson will be held out of Friday's exhibition and there's a chance he also sits out Saturday's tilt with the Pacers considering the Grizzlies are heading into a back-to-back set. All that said, the injury is expected to be minor and according to Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com, Anderson would be playing if it were a regular-season game.
