Anderson (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Anderson will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set due to right knee soreness, and his next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Kings. With the veteran forward sidelined, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Taylor Hendricks and GG Jackson are candidates to see increased playing time.

