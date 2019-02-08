Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Ruled out Thursday
Anderson (shoulder) is out for Thursday's game against Oklahoma City.
It was reported earlier in the day that Anderson would be available in the case of an emergency, but it appears he's since been ruled out altogether. Look for the former first-round pick to undergo further testing on his shoulder before another update on his status for the future is released.
