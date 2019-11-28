Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Ruled out Wednesday
Anderson (heel) will not play Wednesday against the Clippers.
Anderson was considered a game-time call heading into the day, but the team will hold him out as he deals with soreness in his heel. The injury may explain why he played a season-low 15 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pacers.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Labeled game-time call•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Added to injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Scores season-low two points•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Four points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Cleared to play•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.