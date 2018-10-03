Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Scores 12 points in Tuesday's loss
Anderson finished with 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 loss to the Rockets.
Anderson showcased his well-rounded game while coming off the bench in his Grizzlies debut. Apart from perimeter shooting and elite speed, there's not much Anderson lacks. For a team that has been lacking versatile wings for years, Anderson's ability to check more boxes than not could result in him earning a sizable role.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Officially joining Grizzlies•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Agrees to offer sheet with Grizzlies•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Tendered $4.7 million qualifying offer•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Remains in bench role for Game 3 loss•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Coming off bench in Game 2•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.