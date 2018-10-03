Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Scores 12 points in Tuesday's loss

Anderson finished with 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 loss to the Rockets.

Anderson showcased his well-rounded game while coming off the bench in his Grizzlies debut. Apart from perimeter shooting and elite speed, there's not much Anderson lacks. For a team that has been lacking versatile wings for years, Anderson's ability to check more boxes than not could result in him earning a sizable role.