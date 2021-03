Anderson scored 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with five rebounds and three assists in a 127-112 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Anderson had a solid game offensively to kick off the second half of the season. The two-way forward had recorded a steal in five consecutive games heading into the All-Star break but failed to do so Wednesday. On the season, Anderson is averaging 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.