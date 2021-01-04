Anderson scored a team-high 18 points (7-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with four rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in a 108-94 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

The forward led the Grizzlies for the second time this season despite not finding a rhythm from behind the arc. Anderson is averaging his most points per game of his career, outscoring his next highest mark by 8.6 points per game. This should be taken with a grain of salt, however, since this has come largely in part to the absences of franchise pieces Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson. Regardless of the reason for the 27-year-old's scoring emergence, the recent output still makes Anderson a good pick up, at least until their respective returns.