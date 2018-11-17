Anderson contributed just two points, adding seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 112-104 victory over the Kings.

Anderson attempted just four field-goals Friday, hitting one of them. The low scoring was certainly a negative but if you drafted him you were likely not expecting many points from him. He did manage to add seven rebounds to go with a combined three defensive stats. Lines such as this are going to be frustrating but the minutes are up and he remains a standard league option, albeit one with a low ceiling.