Anderson compiled two points (1-1 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and four assists in addition to a block during 21 minutes of action in the Grizzlies' 114-95 loss against the Warriors on Wednesday.

While Anderson's two points were well below his season average of just over seven points per game, the forward made up for it by recording numbers above his season averages in rebounds, assists and blocks. Considering the former Spur has managed to produce just four games with 10 or more points this season, it will be hard to rely on the 26-year-old to be a consistent source of valuable fantasy production going forward.