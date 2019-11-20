Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Scores season-low two points
Anderson compiled two points (1-1 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and four assists in addition to a block during 21 minutes of action in the Grizzlies' 114-95 loss against the Warriors on Wednesday.
While Anderson's two points were well below his season average of just over seven points per game, the forward made up for it by recording numbers above his season averages in rebounds, assists and blocks. Considering the former Spur has managed to produce just four games with 10 or more points this season, it will be hard to rely on the 26-year-old to be a consistent source of valuable fantasy production going forward.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Four points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Cleared to play•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Provides defensive stats off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Logs 16 minutes in preseason debut•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Available Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.