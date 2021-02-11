Anderson notched 27 points (10-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a block across 24 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Hornets.

Anderson posted his second-best scoring output of the season and his fourth game with at least 20 points, but he also accomplished that by displaying an accurate touch from the field that included draining a season-high six three-pointers. Anderson has now scored 15 or more points in his last three games, surpassing the aforementioned 20-point plateau twice. It's only the third time this season he's been able to record three or more straight games with double-digit scoring figures.