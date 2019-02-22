Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Seeing another specialist next week
Anderson (shoulder) will see another specialist next week, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Anderson recently underwent an MRI, but the Grizzlies have not revealed the results, and it seems there is some uncertainty regarding what the injury actually is. It's difficult to gauge when Anderson will return to the court. It's possible he's in for an extended absence.
