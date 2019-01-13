Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Set for MRI on Sunday
Anderson (ankle) will undergo an MRI on Sunday after his X-rays came back negative, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Anderson suffered the left ankle sprain during Saturday's game against the Heat and underwent X-rays after the game, but thankfully appears to have avoided a fracture. Additional clarity on the injury should be available once the 25-year-old completes the additional testing.
