Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Set to see specialist
Anderson is scheduled to visit a shoulder specialist sometime this week, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Anderson has been sidelined for the last five games due to a lingering shoulder injury, and the fact that he's headed to a specialist suggests the 25-year-old isn't recovering as initially expected. While Anderson remains without a timetable for his return, he can safely be ruled out for games Tuesday and Wednesday versus the Spurs and Bulls, respectively, the Grizzlies' final two contests before the All-Star break.
