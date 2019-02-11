Anderson is scheduled to visit a shoulder specialist sometime this week, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.

Anderson has been sidelined for the last five games due to a lingering shoulder injury, and the fact that he's headed to a specialist suggests the 25-year-old isn't recovering as initially expected. While Anderson remains without a timetable for his return, he can safely be ruled out for games Tuesday and Wednesday versus the Spurs and Bulls, respectively, the Grizzlies' final two contests before the All-Star break.