Anderson is set to undergo thoracic outlet decompression surgery on his right shoulder, the Commercial Appeal reports.

Anderson missed 37 of the last 39 games of the season dealing with what the team was calling right shoulder soreness. The surgery is set for sometime in the next week, and he is expected to be ready to go for the start of training camp. A more specific timeline should come out following the surgery.

