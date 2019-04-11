Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Set to undergo shoulder surgery
Anderson is set to undergo thoracic outlet decompression surgery on his right shoulder, the Commercial Appeal reports.
Anderson missed 37 of the last 39 games of the season dealing with what the team was calling right shoulder soreness. The surgery is set for sometime in the next week, and he is expected to be ready to go for the start of training camp. A more specific timeline should come out following the surgery.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Likely done for season•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: To be evaluated in two weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: No update on shoulder yet•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Seeing another specialist next week•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...