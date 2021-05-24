Anderson finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six steals, four rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 112-109 win over the Jazz in Game 1 of their first-round playoff matchup.
The steal total was a new career high for Anderson and a Grizzlies franchise record for a postseason game. Anderson has filled a lower-usage role on offense of late now that all key members of the Memphis rotation have returned to full health, but the 27-year-old's ability to contribute across the board should continue to give him some value in DFS lineups.
