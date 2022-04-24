Anderson will come off the bench in Game 4 against the Timberwolves on Saturday, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Anderson made a surprise start in place of Steven Adams in Game 3 but had only four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes. Xavier Tillman will instead receive the start Saturday for the Grizzlies.