Anderson totaled 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 26 minutes Monday in the Grizzlies' 133-102 win over the Spurs.

Playing time was down across the board for all of the Memphis starters due to the blowout, but thanks to some highly efficient shooting, Anderson was able to churn out his best point total since Jan. 3 before his night ended. Despite the solid scoring night and respectable supporting production, Anderson's fantasy value has been trending down as the Grizzlies have gotten some of their key guards and wings back to full health. Anderson's minutes and usage could be squeezed more once Jonas Valanciunas is cleared to return from the COVID-19 health and safety protocol, perhaps ahead of Thursday's game against the Rockets.