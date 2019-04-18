Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Should be ready for 2019-20 season
Anderson underwent surgery Thursday to address his sore right shoulder and is expected to make a full recovery by the start of training camp.
Anderson was sidelined for 37 of the team's final 39 games with the lingering injury, but the procedure should resolved the issue heading into 2019-20. The small forward will likely spend the summer rehabbing before being back to 100 percent by the time preseason play gets underway.
