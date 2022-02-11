Anderson closed Thursday's 132-107 victory over Detroit with 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes.
Anderson led Memphis in minutes off the bench, recording his second double-double of the season. Anderson also led Memphis with a staggering plus-28 in the box score. That being said, Anderson carries more value to the Grizzlies' rotation than prospective fantasy shareholders most nights.
