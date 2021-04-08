Anderson posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 loss to the Hawks.

The 27-year-old has been stuffing the stat sheet over his past 10 games, averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers in that span. Anderson's averaging career highs in points, three-pointers, field-goal percentage, and free-throw percentage in his seventh NBA season. He'll look to keep it going Friday on the road against the Knicks.