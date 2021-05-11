Anderson totaled 14 points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four blocks in a 115-110 victory over the Pelicans on Monday.

Thanks to a season-high number of conversions from the charity stripe, Anderson scored in double figures for the sixth time in his last seven contests. Over that stretch, the forward has been a consistent all-around performer for fantasy managers and has averaged 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game.