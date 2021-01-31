Anderson posted 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three steals and an assist in Saturday's 129-112 win over the Spurs.

Anderson was a solid two-way performer on Saturday, with a nice shooting performance and three steals on the defensive end. His totals would have likely been higher had the team not created a huge deficit for the Spurs to overcome, but Anderson still fared well with only 21 minutes of court time.