Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Starting Friday
Anderson is starting at shooting guard Friday against the Rockets.
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff continues to toy with the Grizzlies' starting lineup, inserting Anderson at shooting guard. Even if Anderson doesn't end up starting this season, he could still push minutes in the high 20s.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Available Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Doubtful Saturday vs. Pacers•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Ruled out Friday vs. Hawks•
-
Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Dealing with Achilles injury•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...