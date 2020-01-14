Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Starting Tuesday
Anderson (foot) has been cleared to play and will start Tuesday's game against Houston, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Anderson was questionable due to a right foot issue, but he proved his health during morning shootaround and has since been given the green light to take the court Tuesday night. With Jae Crowder (hip) ruled out, Anderson will enter the starting lineup at small forward.
