Anderson (hip) managed 15 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, four steals and one block across 35 minutes in the Grizzlies' 99-92 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Anderson has had a rather rough week health-wise, as he's dealt with an ankle issue in addition to the hip problems he entered Wednesday's game with. However, he managed to put together a second straight strong offensive showing versus Portland on the strength of another razor-sharp night from the field. Anderson has impressively drained 13 of the 15 shots he's taken over the last two games, leading to back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts for the first time this season. While those types of contributions on the scoreboard aren't the norm for the 25-year-old, they're naturally a welcome bonus alongside his already strong work elsewhere on the stat sheet.