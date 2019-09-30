Anderson (shoulder) said he doesn't expect to participate in training camp, Omari Sankofa of The Athletic reports.

This runs contrary to reports last week suggesting Anderson would be ready for camp, but it now appears he'll need some more time to work back from the thoracic outlet decompression surgery he underwent back in April. Anderson said he's optimistic about his recovery, but if he misses the entirety of training camp, there's a chance he could be limited to begin the regular season. The Grizzlies open up in Miami on Oct. 23.