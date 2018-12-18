Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Strong offensive effort in return
Anderson (ankle) delivered 14 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in the Grizzlies' 110-93 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
Anderson somewhat surprisingly checked in behind only Omri Casspi and Marc Gasol in scoring on the night for the Grizzlies, equaling his second-highest point tally of the season. The defensive-minded wing has only posted double-digit scoring on six occasions overall this season, and Monday's spike in production was a combination of a particularly strong shooting performance and the added offensive responsibility Anderson carried with Mike Conley (hamstring) out of action. The 25-year-old remains a solid source of rebounds, assists and steals, but he's still averaging just 7.0 points per game factoring in Monday's production.
