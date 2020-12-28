Through two games, Anderson is averaging 13.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.0 blocks in 32.5 minutes.

With Jaren Jackson (knee) out to begin the year, Anderson has seen a significant boost in role and has seen the second-most minutes on the Grizzlies. While his rebounding may not be sustainable, he's shown an ability to fill the box score before. Notably, in 2018-19 with the Grizzlies, Anderson saw 29.8 minutes per game and ranked 90th in eight-category fantasy leagues on a per-game basis. His role will presumably be reduced once Jackson returns, though when that will be is unclear. For now, he's certainly worth a spot in standard leagues.