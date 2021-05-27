Anderson recorded 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four steals and three assists in 36 minutes in Wednesday's 141-129 Game 2 loss to the Jazz.

Anderson's defense has gone up a notch in the playoffs, as he's recorded 10 steals across the first two games of this series. From the Grizzlies' final game of the regular season onward, he's averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 33.4 minutes.