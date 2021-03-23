Anderson totaled 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, three blocks and three steals in a 132-126 victory over the Celtics on Monday.

Anderson had a fantastic all-around performance in the Grizzlies' overtime victory. The forward's three blocked shots were a new season high, as he was very effective on both sides of the floor. Anderson does a little bit of everything for fantasy managers and is averaging 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 27.3 minutes per game this season.