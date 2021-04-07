Anderson supplied 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Heat.

Anderson didn't pace the Grizzlies in any particular stat, but he delivered a strong effort across the board while making a big impact on both ends of the court. The small forward is having a career-best season in his third year with the Grizzlies and has a decent floor in most formats due to his ability to contribute steadily on both offense and defense on a nightly basis -- even if his scoring figures have been a bit inconsistent of late.