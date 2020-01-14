Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Takes part in shootaround
Anderson (foot) participated in Tuesday's shootaround, Meghan Triplett of the Grizzlies reports.
Anderson remains a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets, but it's encouraging that he was on the floor for shootaround. Expect another update closer to tipoff.
