Anderson had 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 89-85 win over Miami.

It was an offensive struggle for both teams Wednesday, as Jimmy Butler (24 points) was the only player for either side to eclipse 13 points. Anderson enter the game shooting 10 percent from deep over his last six games, so the modest 2-for-5 mark is still a solid rebound performance from distance.